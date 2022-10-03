'My heart broke': Madison mother reacts to Hurricane Ian's impact on daughter's Florida business

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison's Susan Bloodgood searches for a silver lining in the destruction of her daughter's fledgling medical business during the storm surge of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers.
"My heart broke," Bloodgood said of learning from a texted photo of the hydration therapy clinic's collapse from storm surge.
Bloodgood says her daughter, Samantha is a nurse practitioner who was poised to have a ribbon cutting for her first-ever business after investing weeks preparing the site for patients.
"I was crying, I was so upset," says Bloodgood. "Not about the stuff," Bloodgood said. "It was like a dream was gone."
The hurricane's force bore down on Fort Myers more than on several other Florida coastal communities. Bloodgood says her daughter's family's three cars were swept away during the hurricane as the family's garage was destroyed.
"It gave her a new perspective on life," Bloodgood said. "I think she went into shock."
"The power of the storm. She was right there," Bloodgood said.
While the property losses are difficult to absorb, Bloodgood's been buoyed by other text messages she's received from her daughter. At one point, running low on food, her daughter assured her they'd make it by eating "PB & J." Bloodgood said her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren were unhurt as storm surge slammed around their home, but did not enter it.
"I'm just glad they're safe," she said.
Bloodgood said her daughter's strength will be on display when she and her family begin to pick up the pieces of their start-up business that's currently in ruins.
"She was there almost every day doing what she needed to do," Bloodgood said of her daughter's dedication to opening the clinic. "With time, she will look at the future, She's strong."