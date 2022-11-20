'My heart is with them:' Wisconsin business owners, leaders devastated by mass shooting in Colorado

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin joined the nation in mourning Sunday after a man killed five people and injured 25 others in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs Saturday night.
Dino Maniaci, owner of Woof's, a gay sports bar in Madison, said the shooting reinforces that hate is still a problem in America--even in spaces that are supposed to be safe for the LGBTQ+ community.
"I think that that really brings home, once again, that there is a climate in this country for hate towards all types of marginalized groups, or groups that are perceived to be marginalized or lesser than," Maniaci said.
Maniaci said he instituted an active shooter training course for his staff, following the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando in 2016 that killed nearly 50. He said that was hard to do because it meant acknowledging that it needed to be done, but unfortunately, events like Saturday's mass shooting show its necessary.
"We realize that that's part of day-to-day business," Maniaci said.
To ensure safety and create a welcoming space for everyone, Maniaci said he also makes it a point of knowing who his customers are.
"When the door opens, and we're in the bar, we look up and go: 'Do we know that person? Are they a friend? Are they a foe?' At Woof's, we really tried to know people by their name. And when we don't recognize someone, we try to introduce them to not only the staff, but to other patrons to create this sense of community," Maniaci said.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also reacted to the mass shooting in Colorado. She said it hits close to home for her because her family has experienced anti-gay gun violence.
"I really feel for the folks that are impacted for the community there," Rhodes-Conway said. "My heart is with them."
She added she believes we need to continue to fight for equality and gun reform.
"We have to look at making structural changes," Rhodes-Conway said. "Until it is no longer socially acceptable for elected leaders to spout homophobia, we will still continue to be attacked. And, until it we have rational gun regulation in this country, people will use guns to kill gay people."
In addition to Rhodes-Conway, Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin weighed in on the tragic loss of life in Colorado.
In a statement on Twitter, she said: "On #TransgenderDayOfRemembrance, the senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is an unfortunate reminder of the horrific violence that continues to plague the LGBTQ+ community. I’m standing in solidarity with the trans community to honor the memories of the lives lost."
The shooting happened on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance. A ceremony to mark that was held in Madison.