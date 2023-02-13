'My son had a knife held to his throat': Evansville parents call for change after school safety threats

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Dozens of parents in the Evansville Community School District are asking for the removal of the district's top administrator following several incidents involving school safety this year.
Emails obtained by 27 News show the school district reported multiple incidents involving "threats" to school safety since the school year began last fall. The topic of safety was of utmost importance at the district's Feb. 8 meeting, which several parents attended to raise concerns.
"My son had a knife held to his throat in the classroom," one parent said.
Others said they were concerned with the lack of communication from district officials when the incidents occurred — especially since several incidents involved police.
"I constantly worry about the violence and the aggressive things that are happening," another parent said.
Evansville Police confirmed to 27 News that there was an active investigation going on at the high school but could not give details as the investigation involved minors.
Evansville parent Kristen Manion started a petition in response to the recent incidents calling for the removal of district administrator Laurie Burgos and high school principal Patrick Doty.
"I'm definitely worried," Manion said. "My husband and I have considered homeschooling."
The petition has more than 300 signatures as of Monday, with a goal of 500 signatures.
"I think being proactive instead of reactive is important," Manion said. "And I just wanted to get it out there because our kids deserve better."
Others disagree, including Evansville parent Cory Neely. He says he feels safe sending his children to school in Evansville, despite recent incidents.
"I think that this district and the police followed protocol in the last incident and really did the best that they could given the situation," Neely said.
After an incident last week, district officials sent out a two-question survey via email to all families asking how they felt about school safety. In the email, Burgos said the results of the survey would be discussed at the next school board meeting on February 22.
27 News made multiple attempts over several days to get in touch with district officials about this story. All either declined to comment or did not respond.