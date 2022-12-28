'My son would have been in this room': Family escapes Christmas house fire

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A Columbus family of three escaped their home following a fire on Christmas.
The home is still standing but their son's toys and their business is all gone. Ken Law said they are now picking up the pieces and cleaning up what's left of Christmas.
"Never could have imagined Christmas night going this way," Law said.
Law said they woke up to the smell of smoke around 1:30 a.m. and quickly evacuated. Christmas presents, ornaments and more were all left covered in ash.
Law said the cause appeared to be electrical. He said just hours before going to bed they had a circuit breaker trip.
"At ten o'clock on Christmas, we weren't going to call an electrician and figured we'd call in the morning," he explained.
Out of caution, Law and his wife had their 7-year-old son sleep in their room. Law doesn't want to think about what could have happened if they hadn't.
"Because then my son would have been in this room," he added.
His son's room sustained a large portion of the damage. The boy's new telescope, his toys, stuffed animals and trophies were all destroyed in the fire.
Law said their young cat unfortunately didn't make it out.
To make matters worse, the family owned a new plant shop and were set to move everything there the next day. However, all their inventory went up in flames.
Despite the damage and loss, Law said he still has a lot to be grateful for.
"My wife is safe; my son is safe and I'm safe," he said.
Friends have since set up a GoFundMe for the family of three to help with a new place to stay, clothes and more.