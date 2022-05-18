NAACP, ACLU, and south side residents call for more 'equitable' metro redesign

MADISON (WKOW) -- After many meetings, proposed changes and complaints, many south side residents are still dissatisfied with Metro Transit's newly-proposed bus route design.
The newly-proposed plan, which was unveiled earlier this year, was originally criticized for its exclusion of some low-income and disabled communities on the city's north and south sides.
The new plan, which would prioritize major routes in those areas for more frequent service, excludes many current routes that the city says are infrequently used.
On the south side, the newly-proposed plan prioritized Park Street, and gets rid of surrounding routes.
"I have to walk over three quarters of a mile to get to Park Street from this house," south side resident Jeff Richter said.
Richter is currently leading an effort on the south side to get the new plan changed. Richter serves as the vice chair of the South Metropolitan Planning Council (SMPC), which advocates for south Madison neighborhoods.
"In South Madison, a large percentage of people either don't have enough cars in their household for everybody to have access to them for work and that sort of thing, or they just don't have one," Richter said.
The complaints have prompted action from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and more recently, the Dane County NAACP.
Dane County NAACP President Greg Jones says the south side design needs to be changed and more research should be done to make sure the new redesign is equitable.
"Public service should be for those who receive the service, not for those who are providing or planning the service," Jones said.
The city is currently pushing a Route 'O' on the south side which would extend some service to excluded communities, but Richter says the route still leaves out the Capital View and Bram's Addition neighborhoods.
In response, he and other members of SMPC have brought forward an amendment '4E' which includes Route 'O' and the two excluded neighborhoods. Although, city officials all but shut the idea down in a meeting with SMPC members on Monday.
"Just coming from staff perspective, we feel like it's a decent tradeoff to serve Fish Hatchery [Road] and have a little bit more direct service than, than your proposed route," Sean Hedgpeth, Madison Metro Transit Planning and Scheduling Manager said.
Hedgpeth and other Metro officials are continuing to push for amendment 4D, which includes Route 'O.'
But Richter says the city's amendments aren't good enough and pit some neighborhoods against others by picking and choosing which ones get service and which don't.
"I really think it's a disservice to say that, you know, we love diversity in the city, and then you when it comes to how are we going to cut off services, we're going to do it to the most diverse parts of town," Richter said.