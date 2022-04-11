Name change allowed man who fatally shot firefighter to go free on $500 bail

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Bail reform has been a hot topic in Wisconsin since the Waukesha parade tragedy.
The suspect was out on a bail amount even the district attorney said was low.
Now, WISN reports a mistake allowed a felon to post a reduced bail, days before he shot a Fond du Lac firefighter.
In May of 2019, crews were treating Ruben Houston outside an Appleton transit center.
At one point, Houston started firing, killing firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.
Houston died in a shootout with police.
Days earlier, the Fond du Lac County district attorney says a judge reduced Houston's bail from the $5,000 his office requested to $500, because neither the district attorney nor the court knew Houston had a long criminal history.
"What we didn't know at the time was that a judge had allowed him to change his name all the way back in 2011. We actually didn't learn that information until last week," said District Attorney Eric Toney.
The difference was a letter 'O' in Houston's last name.
The district attorney says the name change didn't show up in case files.