Narrow band of heavy snow to develop

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory continues until 6 pm.
Our rain mix will change over to snow through the morning, falling heavily at times. Plus, it's breezy, so expect limited visibility with some blowing snow. Temps are mild in the low to mid 30s, keeping it a heavy and wet consistency.
The snow/mix will fall heaviest late morning through early afternoon before lightening up for the evening commute and dinner time. The light snow mix should exit by midnight with 4-7 inches still possible along and south of US 151. Much lower totals to the far SE and north and west of the Wisconsin River.
Sunshine increases through Friday as we dry off with seasonal temps in the upper 20s. Thawing continues this weekend as sunshine sticks around and temps rise to the upper 30s to low 40s.