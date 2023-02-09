Narrow band of heavy snow to develop

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Lesser snow amounts
for southeast Dodge County. Winds gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* WHERE...Fond du Lac, Dodge, Columbia, Dane, Iowa and Lafayette
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory continues until 6 pm.

Our rain mix will change over to snow through the morning, falling heavily at times. Plus, it's breezy, so expect limited visibility with some blowing snow. Temps are mild in the low to mid 30s, keeping it a heavy and wet consistency.

The snow/mix will fall heaviest late morning through early afternoon before lightening up for the evening commute and dinner time. The light snow mix should exit by midnight with 4-7 inches still possible along and south of US 151. Much lower totals to the far SE and north and west of the Wisconsin River.

Sunshine increases through Friday as we dry off with seasonal temps in the upper 20s. Thawing continues this weekend as sunshine sticks around and temps rise to the upper 30s to low 40s.

