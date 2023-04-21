NASA scientists aren't just making out of world discoveries: They're also tracking critical global changes

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Earth Day, NASA is reminding people that it doesn't just focus on research and discoveries that are out of this world.
It has the largest group of Earth scientists in the world, and they are always tracking critical global changes. There are more than 25 satellites in orbit right now tracking those changes in things like air quality and extreme weather patterns.
NASA senior scientist Liz Hoy joined 27 News virtually from the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland on Friday. She explained that climate change isn't all about making the planet warmer.
"That's not really what we actually see," she said. "What we see is that we're going to have more variable weather, more extreme weather patterns."
NASA scientists work to share the data they collect to help communities cope with the challenges of extreme weather patterns.
"This is one of the reasons I love working for NASA," said Hoy. "We're trying to collect these really exciting datasets, but we're also trying to make sure that they get to the communities that need them."
She used the example of wildfires. They have some satellites that can detect wildfires, and when they get that information, they pass it along to land managers via text.
"We're really trying to make sure that community members are getting that information very quickly," said Hoy.
You can learn more about Earth, and all the things NASA is doing to protect it on the agency's website.