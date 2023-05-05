National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls at Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) — Friday is National Day of Awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement. Many are coming together at the State Capitol to stand with families and survivors Friday afternoon.
The event is organized by Woodland Women in collaboration with Wisconsin Women's Council and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Taskforce.
The public will be able to hear from families and survivors impacted by the MMIW endemic. Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez and Menominee Tribal Legislator Rachel Fernandez will also speak.
The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside the State Capitol at the King Street walkway.