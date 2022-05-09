National Fire Protection Association gives safety reminders for grilling season

MADISON (WKOW) — With summer kicking off and one of the biggest grilling holidays — Memorial Day weekend — quickly approaching, the NFPA is reminding grillers to practice safety during these peak months for grilling fires.
Grilling is a favorite summer pastime, but they also lead to around nearly 11,000 grill-related fires annually, according to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) data from 2014 - 2018. This includes 4,900 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires. These fires resulted in an annual average of 10 deaths, 160 injuries and $149 million in direct property damage.
NFPA offers these recommendations for fun and safe grilling season:
- For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use, especially if you haven't used your grill all winter.
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
- Place the grill a good distance away from your home and deck railings. Also be sure that it's out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
- If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When you are done grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing of them in a metal container.
- Don't leave your grill unattended while it's in use.