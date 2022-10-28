National Guard welcomes nearly 90 airmen home from 6-month deployment

VOLK FIELD, Wis. (WKOW) — Earlier this week, nearly 90 Wisconsin Air National Guard Airmen returned home from a six-month deployment where some served in the Arabian Peninsula.
Wisconsin Air National Guard said nearly half of the 128th Air Control Squadron were deployed to the Middle East for the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, also known as Kingpin.
During their deployment, the airmen provided air surveillance, aircraft tracking and overall command and control of tactical coalition aircraft operations throughout the Middle East. Around a third of the men served at a base in South Carolina, the rest served in the Middle East.
Chief Master Sgt. Meredith Conn, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s senior enlisted leader, said she and other leaders were confident this group of airmen would be "agile and adaptable."
"As per usual with this squadron, supporting the complex role of Kingpin, your accomplishments far surpassed the highest expectations of your leaders here at home,” Conn said. “When I read over a list of your achievements, I saw examples of partnership, innovation, quick response and multiple accomplishments exemplifying our Air Force core value of excellence.”
Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air also had high praise for the airmen.
“From Lt. Col. Bergman down to the lowest-ranking Airman, you showed that everyone has a role as a leader,” May said. “Across your vastly dispersed footprint, you maintained effective communication. The ability to operate in a decentralized manner as empowered and trusted Airmen is a strategic strength and a strategic advantage that the United States has in all of you.”