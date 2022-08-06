National Mustard Museum celebrates National Mustard Day

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south
central Wisconsin this evening, with slow-moving cells repeatedly
tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our
atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There
could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours
tomorrow, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is
likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are
favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on
where the rounds of storms line up.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette,
Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and
Jefferson.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with
high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday
morning. The general expectation is for the first round to
occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening
into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall
amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

National Mustard Museum celebrates National Mustard Day

  • Updated
Mustard

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- For over 30 years, the National Mustard Museum in Middleton has been celebrating mustards from around the world on National Mustard Day.

That tradition continued Saturday, as they welcomed crowds to their 31st annual Mustard Festival.

The festival included mustard themed games, learning opportunities and plenty of food to try with different mustards.

This year, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream even made a mustard ice cream for guests called 'Razzle Dazzle Mustard Ice Cream.'

Founder and curator of the National Mustard Museum, Barry Levenson, said the festival is a tribute to mustard's contribution to culinary arts everywhere.

"In the world of condiments, mustard is the greatest of all time, and that's why we're celebrating Mustard Day," Levenson said.

Levenson said the festival is also an opportunity to connect with the community and thank them for their love and appreciation over the years.

"It's our way also of paying back to the community because Middleton certainly has been very supportive of us," Levenson said.

The National Mustard Museum is home to the world's largest collection of mustards and mustard memorabilia. Levenson encourages anyone who is interested to visit.

"When you come to the museum, you'll see not only the collection which now is over 6,500 different mustards, but in the gift shop, you can taste hundreds of mustards as well," Levenson said.

