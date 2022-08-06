National Mustard Museum celebrates National Mustard Day

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- For over 30 years, the National Mustard Museum in Middleton has been celebrating mustards from around the world on National Mustard Day.
That tradition continued Saturday, as they welcomed crowds to their 31st annual Mustard Festival.
The festival included mustard themed games, learning opportunities and plenty of food to try with different mustards.
This year, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream even made a mustard ice cream for guests called 'Razzle Dazzle Mustard Ice Cream.'
Founder and curator of the National Mustard Museum, Barry Levenson, said the festival is a tribute to mustard's contribution to culinary arts everywhere.
"In the world of condiments, mustard is the greatest of all time, and that's why we're celebrating Mustard Day," Levenson said.
Levenson said the festival is also an opportunity to connect with the community and thank them for their love and appreciation over the years.
"It's our way also of paying back to the community because Middleton certainly has been very supportive of us," Levenson said.
The National Mustard Museum is home to the world's largest collection of mustards and mustard memorabilia. Levenson encourages anyone who is interested to visit.
"When you come to the museum, you'll see not only the collection which now is over 6,500 different mustards, but in the gift shop, you can taste hundreds of mustards as well," Levenson said.