National Mustard Museum's support for Ukraine goes viral

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the business backlash against the Kremlin has been growing, and includes several businesses in the Madison area. One move to show support for Ukraine by Middleton's National Mustard Museum has gone viral on social media.
David Lonstein, a visiting New York comedian, was at the museum with his girlfriend when they saw a sign saying that Russian mustards had been removed from display until the invasion of Ukraine was over.
"My girlfriend pointed out to the sign," Lonstein said. "We looked at it and both looked at each other and burst out laughing."
Lonstein decided to snap a picture of the sign and posted it on Twitter, where it's since gone viral.
as seen at the Wisconsin mustard museum pic.twitter.com/tynV4sCg5c— David Is Employable (@ExodiacKiller) March 13, 2022
The museum, which features more than 6,000 different mustards from all 50 states and more than 80 countries was founded and is curated by mustard collector Barry Levenson.
Levenson says one night in 1986 when he was depressed and couldn't sleep, he ventured to a local Woodman's grocery store to find a hobby.
"As I passed the mustards, I heard a voice that said, if you collect us, they will come," Levenson said. "I did. They have."
Since, he's amassed the world's largest collection of mustard and even started his own mock-university, "Poupon-U."
Levenson says its fight song goes: "On our hot dogs, on our bratwursts, mustard is so cool! Never mayo, never ketchup that's against the rules!"
Since Lonstein's tweet went viral, Levenson says the museum has gotten a lot of attention.
"This was totally unintended, that it would go viral," Levenson said. "We took them out from public display, and it was only to show support for Ukraine."
Ironically enough, Levenson has since removed the sign from the display case and put back out the Russian mustards. He says after thinking it over, he decided it wasn't fair to Russian mustard makers.
"It's really not fair to blame them," Levenson said. "And also, this is a museum. It's part of history, and Russian mustards, whatever you think of their quality, are part of the fabric of the mustard world."
Levenson says he's going to replace the sign with a new one, encouraging visitors to donate to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine instead.
As for Lonstein, he says he's not mad that the sign was taken down. He's just happy his tweet has been able to spotlight a place he enjoyed so much.
"My ultimate hope is, like as a pro-mustard man, I want people to be aware of the benefits and dangers of mustard," Lonstein said. "So that's the best place to learn it — the mustard museum in Middleton, Wisconsin."