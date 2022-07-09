National therapy dog organization hosts training in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Often, dogs become more than a man's best friend during times of hardship. Take the GO TEAM Therapy/Crisis/Airport Dogs for example.
The furry and friendly bunch has been responding to crises across the country to bring people comfort, including the Robb Elementary School shooting and the Highland Park parade shooting.
On Saturday, Team Madison trained at both the Dane County Regional Airport and the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
Jan Beamer, a GO TEAM Therapy Dog Handler, said the organization has teams of dogs nationwide, and it takes a lot of work to get them where they need to be physically and mentally.
"We send our kids to school, from kindergarten through college. With our dogs, we need to do the same thing. We don't just train them for two weeks, and we're good. It's a constant training, and without the training, we wouldn't be able to do this," she said.
Beamer said Team Madison typically responds to crises in Dane County, but they are prepared to go where they are needed.
"Any time there's a fire or shootings, anything like that, we get our dogs out there because we know the therapeutic value of having a therapy dog there for the people," Beamer said. "The firefighters' equipment, the police, the sirens, everything like that--they don't shy away. Instead of running away from it, they go towards it because they know there's people there that might need them."
To learn more about the GO TEAM Therapy/Crisis/Airport Dogs, visit their Facebook page or website.