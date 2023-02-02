National Wear Red Day is Friday

 Skip to main content
MADISON (WKOW) — Friday is National Wear Red day— an annual campaign raising awareness about heart disease in women.

Dr. J. Carter Ralphe joined Wake Up Wisconsin to explain why this day is important. 

Ralphe said cardiovascular disease is still the top cause of death in women, causing one in three deaths each year. But, he said most cardiovascular diseases are preventable with education and healthy lifestyle changes.

This year, the American Heart Association is promoting "Be the Best" — a focus on CPR for Heart Month. 

Along with wearing red, you can support the movement at a Go Red for Women luncheon on February 24. It will be held at Madison Marriott West starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online.

