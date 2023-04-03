National Weather Service confirms 10th tornado in southern Wisconsin from Friday storms

MADISON (WKOW) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed another tornado touched down in southern Wisconsin during storms on Friday. This brings the confirmed total so far to 10.

NWS officials report this tornado was a "very brief" EF-1 that was on the ground from 8:26 - 8:27 p.m. It had a maximum width of 50 yards and peak wind of 95 mph. It traveled 0.15 miles while it was on the ground.

NWS say the tornado snapped or uprooted up to 30 pine trees and caused "significant damage" to a home under construction. Debris from that home ended up over 100 yards away in a wooded area.

Click here to see 27 News' previous coverage of the nine other confirmed in the region.