 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in southern Wisconsin during Friday's storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Storm

(WKOW) — On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin during Friday's storms. 

Officials said the tornadoes are classified as "high end" EF-0 tornados with estimated peak winds of 80 mph. Two of the tornadoes impacted Walworth County, and the third was in Rock County. 

The first tornado touched down in Beloit at 7:46 p.m. and travelled 3.8 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards.

The second tornado touched down in Sharon at 7:59 p.m. and travelled 11.10 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards.

The final tornado touched down in the Town of Geneva at 8:10 p.m. and travelled 6.1 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards.

Officials say that no injuries or deaths were reported.

Tags

Recommended for you