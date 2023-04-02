National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in southern Wisconsin during Friday's storms

(WKOW) — On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin during Friday's storms.
Officials said the tornadoes are classified as "high end" EF-0 tornados with estimated peak winds of 80 mph. Two of the tornadoes impacted Walworth County, and the third was in Rock County.
Updated tornado paths from yesterday's storms. All three were rated as high end EF-0 tornadoes with estimated peak winds of 80mph. Most importantly, no injuries. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/3RhPMq1z3D— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 2, 2023
The first tornado touched down in Beloit at 7:46 p.m. and travelled 3.8 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards.
The second tornado touched down in Sharon at 7:59 p.m. and travelled 11.10 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards.
The final tornado touched down in the Town of Geneva at 8:10 p.m. and travelled 6.1 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards.
Officials say that no injuries or deaths were reported.