National Weather Service confirms at least 9 tornadoes in southern Wisconsin during Friday's storms

MADISON (WKOW) — The National Weather Service said Sunday it confirmed at least nine tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin during Friday's storms.
Officials said there were two EF-1 tornadoes and seven EF-0 tornadoes.
One of the EF-1 tornadoes traveled 9.8 miles between Juda and Albany. It was on the ground from 7:08 p.m. to 7:33 p.m. and had a maximum width of 350 yards. The NWS said the tornado had peak winds of 100 mph, which snapped four power poles and several trees. It also caused damages to the roofs of outbuildings and blew some roofing material 100 to 300 yards.
The other EF-1 tornado was in Dane County, east of Stoughton. The NWS said this tornado was on the ground from 7:49 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. and traveled 4.2 miles. It also had peak winds of 100 mph and a maximum width of 350 yards. The tornado snapped several trees and two power poles. It also carried sheet metal 400 yards.
The NWS confirmed seven EF-0 tornadoes in Green, Rock, Walworth and Jefferson counties. The all had peak winds of 80 mph.
The first touched down near Juda at 7:08 p.m. and traveled 2.9 miles before ending at 7:18 p.m. It had a maximum width of 175 yards. The tornado uprooted and snapped trees.
A second EF-0 tornado touched down north of Brodhead at 7:23 p.m. It traveled 5.7 miles and had a maximum width of 175 yards. The tornado snapped, topped and uprooted trees before ending at 7:41 p.m.
The third EF-0 tornado started in central Beloit at 7:46 p.m. and travelled 3.8 miles through the city's east side and over I-39/90 before ending in a field at 7:54 p.m. The NWS said it had a maximum width of 100 yards. This tornado uprooted several trees.
There was another tornado south of Whitewater that touched down at 7:54 p.m. It's 4.8 mile path was 500 yards wide at its widest point. This tornado ended at 8:00 p.m. It snapped, topped and uprooted trees.
The fifth EF-0 tornado traveled 10.4 miles through Walworth County between Sharon and Delavan Lake, but the NWS said the tornado's path might have started in Illinois. The tornado was on the ground from 7:59 p.m. to 8:11 p.m. and had a maximum width of 150 yards. It went through rural areas, and the NWS said the tornado damaged some barns' roofs. It also knocked down several large trees.
Another tornado was on the ground for five minutes near Lake Ripley in Jefferson County. The NWS said it traveled 1.4 miles from 8:07 p.m. to 8:12 p.m. and had a maximum width of 80 yards. It snapped, topped and uprooted trees and blew some shingles off a roof.
The seventh EF-0 tornado started at the Geneva National Golf Club at 8:10 p.m. and traveled 6.1 miles due north toward Elkhorn. The NWS said this tornado tore most of a storage facility's roof off and carried it a mile away. The tornado had a maximum width of 150 yards.
The NWS said it will also be doing another damage assessment Monday in Iowa County.
