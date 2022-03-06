 Skip to main content
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touched down near Stoughton

  March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022 Dane County EF1 Tornado

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday afternoon that an EF1 tornado touched down southeast of Stoughton and east of the town of Dunkirk Saturday night. 

The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for around four minutes traveled a five-mile path. It had estimated winds around 95 mph. 

The tornado touched down south of Leslie Road and west of Veium Road. Homes and outbuildings in that area were damaged. The tornado then moved northeast, damaging a few homes and outbuildings and bringing down trees and tree limbs. The track ended near Highway W west of Highway A. 

The total width of the path was 50 yards. 

An NWS survey team is investigating additional damage in the area. 