National Weather Service determines EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Iowa, Lafayette counties Friday

REWEY (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service determined two more tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin on Friday, bringing the total to 12.
The NWS confirmed the tornadoes Monday and classified both as EF-1 tornadoes. One touched down two miles north of Rewey in Iowa County and had maximum wind speeds of 95 mph. The other started four miles west of Belmont in Lafayette County. It was on the ground for 12.8 miles and had max wind speeds of 100 mph.
27 News followed the National Weather Service around Iowa County Monday as they assessed damage to determine whether a tornado occurred.
One business that was badly damaged was Burnham Lumber Company. The roof of the lumber shed was ripped off and blown across the lumber yard into another shed. Ronald Austin, who has worked there for 60 years, said it was shocking to see.
"I strongly suspect it was a tornado because of the way it reacted right through one spot," Austin said.
Fortunately, no one was at Burnham Lumber Company at the time severe weather swept through, and the business's office is still intact. Austin said they will conduct business as usual until they are able to rebuild.
"We plan to keep on running right through because we've got a lot of projects already contracted that we have to fulfill," Austin said.
Tim Halbach, the coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Milwaukee, said many factors go into determining whether or not a tornado occurred.
"When it comes to trying to piece together the scene, we're trying to envision what the wind was doing and where it was coming from when it hit the structures that were standing here," Halbach said.
Once they determine if a tornado occurred, Halbach said NWS crews are able to rate them.
"We have what's called the EF scale, and based on, if it's like a house or tree and the volume of damage that's occurred to it, we can get an estimate on what the wind speeds were, and from there, we can rate it," Halbach said.
Across town, a farm also suffered jarring damage. The roof of its dairy barn was ripped off, and the roof of its cattle shed caved in. The owner told 27 News it is a miracle his cattle survived and no one was working, thanks to weather alerts.
As we face the potential of severe weather later this week, Halbach encourages everyone to be weather aware.
"We tell people to have multiple ways to receive warnings," he said. "Your cell phone is a good source of that. Sirens are for people that are outdoors, and weather radios is another good option as well. We also tell people to turn on the TV and watch your favorite local meteorologists talk about what's happening."