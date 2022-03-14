National Weather Service hosts free storm spotter classes

SULLIVAN (WKOW) - If you've ever wanted to help your community during severe weather, now is your chance.
The National Weather Service offices (NWS) in Milwaukee and La Crosse are hosting their annual, free storm spotter trainings both virtually and in-person this spring.
During the two hour long session, you will learn how to spot and report different types of severe weather to the NWS and how to stay safe when weather is threatening. Each class will cover the same material, so you only need to attend one to become a "trained storm spotter."
Click here for the complete list of upcoming classes. Some require registration beforehand, so make sure to check.