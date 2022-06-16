National Weather Service reports four tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday storms

MADISON (WKOW) — The National Weather Service says four tornados touched down as severe weather moved through Wisconsin Wednesday.
According to NWS La Crosse, one tornado touched down in Monroe County and has a rating of EF-2. It had a peak wind of 115 mph and a maximum width of 200 yards. A track of the tornado is not yet available.
Monroe County officials said the tornado traveled for about 15 miles before leaving the county north of Shennington.
Another tornado is labeled as an EF-1 and traveled "intermittently" through Mauston and rural Juneau County before dissipating near the Wisconsin River. The National Weather Service says the tornado was on the ground for around 10 minutes and traveled 8.4 miles. It had peak winds of 90 mph and a maximum width of 150 yards.
A third tornado was confirmed by NWS Green Bay, an EF-1 in the city of Seymour in Outagamie County.
(1230 PM) One of our storm survey teams just reported a EF1 tornado in the city of Seymour in Outagamie county. Will be updating more information thru the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KYpgRNXxJv— NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 16, 2022
A fourth tornado touched down in the city of West Bloomfield in Waushara County. It is labeled as an EF-1.
The National Weather Service is service is surveying damage across Wisconsin Thursday and additional information could be added over the next few days. An official told a 27 News reporter that there were three or four tornados as a result of the storms.