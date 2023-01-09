'Nation's Finest 50' Award honors those who work to support veterans, nominations now open

MADISON (WKOW) -- A national non-profit is accepting nominations for an award that will be presented to 50 individuals or organizations that work to provide exceptional support to veterans and their families and make a real difference in their lives every day.
The 'Nation's Finest 50' Award comes amid the 50th anniversary celebration of Nation's Finest, a non-profit organization that has served more than 150,000 veterans since 1972.
"Nation's Finest really focuses on rehabilitative and supportive services for veterans that are really experiencing extreme homelessness," said Koby Langley, a veteran and board member of the organization.
Nation's Finest also provides some behavioral and mental health services, as well as psychosocial support. They are able to provide direct aid and assistance to anyone who's applying for benefits and services from the VA.
"We've now provided over $275 million worth of assistance," Langley said.
Anyone can be nominated, both military and non-military. Award recipients can even be recognized posthumously, as long as they provided support within the last 50 years. People who have assisted veterans from all branches of military service will also be considered.
"All we need is a paragraph or two," Langley said. "We'll make an announcement just in time for Memorial Day and Military Appreciation Month."
Nominations are due March 3.