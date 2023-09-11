Natural Resource Foundation hosts annual nature photo contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin nonprofit is hosting a photo contest to see who took the best nature photo in the state this year.
Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is asking people to submit photos of Wisconsin landscapes and wildlife.
There will be prizes for first, second and third place as well as people's choice. There are also bonus categories: landscapes, mammals and people in nature.
First place will get a pair of high-end Swarovski Optik binoculars and their photo features on the NRF's publication. Second place will win an inflatable kayak, and third place will get a canvas print and a $200 Camera Company gift card. Finally, people's choice will get a swag bag with a hat, t-shirt and other fun prizes.
Entrants can submit up to four photos.
The contest closes on Nov. 1.
For more information on submission requirements, visit the contest webpage.