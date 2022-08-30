Near perfect end to August

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A strong high pressure system is going to be continuing to keep weather conditions across southern Wisconsin, and much of the region for that matter, on the quiet side through the end of August. The start of September might be a bit rainy... but it doesn't last.
Weather conditions are going to stay quiet through really Thursday night/Friday when winds turn out of the south. Until then, expect a mix of clear to mostly clear conditions along with winds gradually dying down and turning from the west out of the south. Temperatures are going to be nice as well, with day time highs in the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.
With winds turning out of the south Thursday, we may wake up to some fog Thursday and Friday. But we'll eye the chance for showers and storms beginning in the late day on Friday and continue through, at least, the evening and early overnight hours on Saturday.
For now, Labor Day is looking quiet as well.