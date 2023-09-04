Near-record heat continues for Labor Day

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another hot day expected for the holiday before we finally get a break from the heat later this week.
Humidity stays fairly low, so there won't be a heat index to track. The record for today is 94 degrees set in 1925 and we're forecasting a high of 93 degrees, so it'll be a close call. Other than that, expect a lot of sunshine and a breeze up to 15 mph from the south.
Just as hot for the start of school back to 93 degrees and it'll be more humid, causing a heat index to climb to the mid to upper 90s with the breeze continuing.
A few showers and storms are likely Tuesday night and Wednesday, a couple of which could be strong with a gusty wind threat. This active weather moves in along a cold front which will drop temperatures the rest of the forecast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with low 70s on Thursday, and mid 70s to low 80s Friday through the weekend.