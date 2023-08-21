 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Near record heat this week!

Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings
Alexis Clemons

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday brought brief relief from the heat and humidity. Now dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat is on the way through mid-week.

A backdoor cold front moved through southern Wisconsin today, which led to highs in the 80s this afternoon.

Highs will soar into the 90s tomorrow, with triple digit heat index values likely. Highs will reach the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially tying or breaking record high temperatures for those days. Highs could even reach 100 in some areas, which would be the first-time southern Wisconsin has seen that since 2012. The heat index will be considerable higher, topping off well over 100 degrees.

We'll cool into the 80s on Friday behind a cold front Thursday night. Temperatures will likely only warm into the 70s this weekend, so at least the heat doesn't last too long!

Weather Forecast AM 8/21/2023

