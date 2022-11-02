Near-record warm temperatures in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our string of 70° temperatures continues for the next couple of afternoons.
Full sunshine and turning breezy through the day in the low 70s with winds out of the south gusting up to 25 mph. Our record for today's date is 74° set in 1938. It'll be just as warm tomorrow in the low 70s, but windier with gusts up to 35 mph. The record high on Thursday is 76° set in 1964.
Rain moves in on Friday with winds continuing and milder temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain also looks likely Friday night and Saturday with temps in the low 60s. We'll dry off Sunday with some sunshine returning back to the low 60s.