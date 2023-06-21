Nearly 200 goats found dead on Darlington farm; Couple accused of starving them

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Darlington couple is facing dozens of charges after investigators say they let nearly 200 goats die in their care.
Stephanie and Kyle Lincicum are charged with 20 counts of mistreatment of animals, 20 counts of intentionally failing to provide food for an animal, along with timely disposition of known carcasses and theft.
Court records show the Lincicums came to an agreement with the farm property owner that they would take over operations and eventually purchase the farm from her.
Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said it turned south when the Farm Service Agency called to report a number of deceased goats on the property.
Sheriff Reg Gill said deputies soon learned there were nearly 200 goats on the farm with only two still alive but barely standing up.
"By tracking records through feed companies and things like that, it had been quite some time since they've actually purchased any feed," Gill said.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators brought a veterinarian to the scene who observed the deceased goats. She reported signs of starvation and signs of 'no flowing water for weeks'.
The sheriff and veterinarian made the decision to euthanize the two remaining goats who they claimed were extremely weak and 'did not have a single ounce of fat on their bodies.'
When asked what happened to the goats, the complaint states the Lincicums claimed the goats got sick a few years ago and were treated for worms, parasites and pneumonia.
However, the couple said after the vet treated the goats, they kept dying.
Deputies asked if they called the vet to come back but documents show they did not.
Instead, investigators report more goats were purchased and those eventually died too.
"This was brought on just by lack of taking care of them," Gill said. "And obviously very devastating to see that many animals just left to die."
Court documents also show the couple is accused of selling several of the goats and making a profit of more than $37,000.
Gill said the couple technically did not own the goats and did not have the right to sell them in the first place without the owner's consent.
"They reported that they were putting the money back into the farm," he added. "However, it doesn't appear that that was the case."
Instead, investigators believe they used the money for their own needs.
A woman who knows the couple said she sadly isn't shocked.
"It's just heartbreaking to think about," she said.
Adding, "Just imagine all of those babies crying, just the noise that they would have been making."
The woman said there is no excuse or reason for someone to hurt an innocent animal.
If found guilty, the couple could both serve prison time.
"To have a situation where they're just not fed and basically starved to death, that's very unusual for for us [county]," Gill said.