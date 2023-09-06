Nearly 60 laid off after Catholic Charities ends 2 programs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Catholic charity in Madison is ending two of its programs, leaving nearly 60 people without work.
Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of Catholic Church in Southern Wisconsin, told the Department of Workforce Development about the layoffs on Wednesday.
The layoffs are a result of Catholic Charities closing its Community Living and CampanionCare programs. The charity didn't give a reason for the closures in its letter to the DWD.
Among the 59 workers being let go, 32 are community support specialists.
Catholic Charities Director of Human Resources Katie Lyons said employees will leave at various times, though no employee will be separated before Oct. 31.
Nov. 30 is the last day Catholic Charities will provide the two programs.