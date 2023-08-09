Nearly 60 workers laid off by SHINE Medical Technologies

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- SHINE Medical Technologies, Inc. laid off dozens of employees Tuesday, the company announced in a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
A total of 59 employees were permanently let go due to "cash flow issues," according to SHINE. Fifty-four of those people worked in Janesville, and the remaining five worked in Beloit.
Positions like vice president, engineer and security officer are included.
SHINE underwent a major expansion in 2019 with its Janesville production facility. At that time, SHINE expected to hire about 60 people with the completion of the new facility.
SHINE stated it will provide the employees who are being terminated without 60 days’ notice with 60 days’ pay and benefits.