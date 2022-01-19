Nearly seven months after his hiring, GOP lawmakers authorize Gableman to work for their committee

MADISON (WKOW) -- On a party line vote Wednesday, Republicans on the Assembly's elections committee formally authorized Michael Gableman to help lead their review of the 2020 election.
The move comes as Gableman's push to depose city and state elections officials is the subject of multiple lawsuits questioning whether the former state Supreme Court justice has the authority to compel testimony outside of a traditional legislative hearing at the Capitol.
Democrats questioned the committee chair, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), about whether Gableman currently had any investigative authority since the original contract he signed with Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) expired December 31.
Vos has said his office is still negotiating an extension with Gableman but wants legislative recommendations before the end of February. It's unclear how much more money Gableman is seeking from the legislature.
"Well, the speaker is aware of this [motion] and [Legislative] Counsel so I guess at this point, there must be an extension," Brandtjen said. "I mean I have not seen anything so I'm not aware of it."
Vos first announced in June Gableman would lead the legislature's review of the election at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention. The contract gives Gableman a budget of $676,000, which he's used to hire at least 10 other people, including investigators who previously sued to block the certification of the 2020 election results in Wisconsin.
A string of court challenges and recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties maintained President Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.
A lengthy report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud or errors that would've changed the outcome of the election.
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said he viewed the committee motion as an effort to buttress Republicans' legal arguments in favor of Gableman conducting private depositions.
The motion itself grants Gableman the authority to "compel the appearance of a person to give testimony within the scope of the Committee’s jurisdiction and authority, in open or closed session."
"What they're doing here is trying to lay the legal groundwork for when this does end up in the courts," Canon said. "Gableman's investigation can point to this and say 'hey look the state legislature signed off here and said it was OK.'"
Canon said whether the motion would actually carry any legal weight in ongoing cases before Dane and Waukesha County courts was unclear.
"Whether or not they can hand off that same ability to an investigation like we have going on right now with the Gableman investigation, I can't think of a parallel in recent years where that precise thing has happened," Canon said.
Democrats pressed Brandtjen for more details about why the motion authorizing Gableman's work for the committee was coming about now.
"What did prompt this motion?" asked Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit). "What are you hoping to accomplish with this motion? What's the goal behind it?"
Brandtjen responded she'd been working with Gableman and indicated she was working to clarify his abilities moving forward.
"This motion was a collaboration between Justice Gableman and myself," Brandtjen said. " I think he wanted a set of rules going forward."
Moving forward with more subpoenas
Gableman has continued to issue subpoenas and has extended his reach beyond state and local officials. WisPolitics.com first reported Gableman issued subpoenas to voting machine makers Dominion Voting Systems and Election Systems & Security.
The cities in Gableman's crosshairs - Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay - do not use Dominion machines so it's unclear what prompted that subpoena.
"All forms of evidence, including audits, have already clearly shown that Wisconsin votes were accurately counted in the 2020 general election," said ES&S Spokeswoman Katina Granger. "We are confident that any further reviews would confirm the same."
Granger did not respond to follow up questions. Dominion did not respond at all to 27 News' request for comment.
Immigrant advocacy group, Voces de la Frontera, said Wednesday it was filing a lawsuit against Gableman over subpoenas he issued to their group seeking a "veritable mountain of internal documents and communications related in any way to the 2020 election."
Democratic lawmakers announced they were filing a bill that would terminate Gableman's investigation.
Canon said he expected the challenges filed both by and against Gableman to wind up before the state Supreme Court on which he once served. Should that happen, all eyes would be on Brian Hagedorn, who ran on a conservative platform but swung 2020 cases by siding with liberal judges to block thousands of absentee votes in Wisconsin from being thrown out.
"I think that's where we're headed," Canon said.