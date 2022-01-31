Nebraska man arrested for alleged sexual assault on UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) — A Nebraska man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting someone in a UW-Madison residence hall Sunday.
According to an incident report from UW-Madison, UWPD responded to a southeast residence hall around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault.
The suspect, identified as Maxwell Sanders, 19, of Omaha, NE was invited into the hall by a friend before allegedly touching another resident and trying to gain access into other rooms.
The suspect eventually left and was located by UWPD in another residence hall where he was staying with a friend and was taken into custody.
Sanders has been booked into Dane County jail on pending charges of fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
The incident report states there "may be other victims from the residence hall" and authorities are urging those victims to come forward by contacting 608-264-2677 to file a report.