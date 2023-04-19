Necedah wildfire burned through hazardous waste, authorities investigating potential health impacts

NECEDAH (WKOW) -- The wildfire that burned 87 acres northwest of Necedah burned through a former junkyard that had potentially hazardous waste.
The Juneau County Health Department says piles of tires and drums of unknown contaminants were destroyed.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Juneau County Health Department, Land and Water, and Emergency Management are working together to investigate the environmental and human health impacts from this fire and ensure the safety of nearby residents.
Health officials say soil and drinking water samples will be collected from the former junkyard and nearby homes to determine potential water quality impacts. The samples will be analyzed for metals and chemical compounds.
Nearby residents are being provided bottled water out of an abundance of caution due to the unknown conditions at the junkyard and the potential for chemicals to move into private wells.
To learn more about drinking water testing and quality, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/water/drinking.htm.