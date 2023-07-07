Necedah woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend in 2019

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Juneau County woman convicted of killing the father of her baby was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday.

Crystal Pharis, 31, pleaded no contest to second degree intentional homicide in the 2019 death of her boyfriend Jason Dailey.

In November 2019, investigators found Pharis lying unconscious on top of the couple's two-month-old baby inside their Necedah home. Dailey's body was found lying in a bedroom, covered in blankets. An autopsy showed he died a few days prior from blunt force trauma.

In court Friday, Dailey's parents, family and prosecutors wanted to know why Pharis would hurt Dailey, but she wouldn't say.

Dailey's parents made an emotional plea to the judge, saying Pharis has hurt their family and her own daughter who now lives with them.

Dailey's mother said the couple's daughter knows her dad is in heaven but doesn't understand where her mom is. She added that she has no idea how to tell the daughter one day that Pharis killed her father.

Pharis was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide and several other felonies. Those charges were modified and some were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Besides 40 years in prison, Pharis will also spend 20 years on extended supervision as part of the sentence.

Shortly after sentencing, Pharis filed notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief, which is the first step in the appeals process.