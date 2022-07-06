'Need to do some soul searching': Parade gunman considered shooting up Madison celebration

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A man suspected of killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade considered opening fire at a Madison-area event, investigators in Illinois said Wednesday.
At a press conference, Lake County authorities said Robert Crimo III, 21, drove to the Madison area after the parade attack, during which he fired more than 80 shots from a rooftop onto the parade below.
Officials said they had no reason to believe the gunman plotted an escape to Wisconsin before the shooting.
"We don't have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison, initially, to commit another attack," Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said. "We do believe he was driving around, following the first attack and saw the celebration."
Covelli said the shooter had about 60 rounds of ammo on him during the trip to Madison. Officials in the press conference did not say where, specifically, the attacker went in the Madison area or which event he came upon.
A spokeswoman at the Dane County Sheriff's Office referred all questions about the shooting investigation to authorities in Lake County. The sheriff's office there did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday.
Covelli said the gunman thought about shooting up the "celebration" he found, but ultimately decided against it because he hadn't put in enough thought or research.
"It appears, when he drove to Madison, he was driving around," Covelli said. "However, he did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison, and he seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison."
Authorities confirmed the suspected shooter left his cell phone outside a Middleton auto business.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in an interview he was alerted to the gunman's presence by the county's emergency management agency. Parisi said he did not learn in that briefing about the shooter reaching an event in the Madison area and considering a second mass shooting.
"I didn't know any details when I heard the young man had been here briefly," Parisi said. "I only learned on the news about the news about him contemplating potentially shooting someone here."
Parisi said he didn't know where, exactly, the gunman had been in Dane County. He said his biggest takeaway from the potential massacre was his belief the nation must change both its laws and culture around guns.
"Everyone basically has a gun now because they're all afraid someone else is gonna have a gun," Parisi said. "Someone just needs to say 'stop!' This is madness. This is not the type of society that we want to be living in."