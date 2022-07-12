'Need to see the details': Michels won't rule out overturning 2020 election

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- One of the two frontrunners seeking the Republican nomination in the race for Wisconsin governor did not rule out attempting to decertify Wisconsin's results in the 2020 presidential election.
Tim Michels, whose family owns the state's biggest construction company, said he'd need to see more details when asked Tuesday if he'd sign a bill that sought to reclaim Wisconsin's eight electoral votes.
Legal experts and the legislature's nonpartisan lawyers have maintained such a maneuver would be illegal. Still, Wisconsin Republicans find themselves under renewed pressure from former President Donald Trump.
Following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Friday ruling that unsupervised drop boxes are illegal, Trump took to his social app, Truth, to once again call on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to pass legislation decertifying the state's 2020 results.
"Speaker Robin Vos has a decision to make!" Trump proclaimed. "Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL?"
Multiple legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties found President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
"You know, I have to get sworn in as governor first, and we have a lot of work to do to get there," Michels said when first asked if he's pursue decertification as governor. "Fortunately, it's looking good. We're surging in the polls. We're leading this."
Michels has been endorsed by Trump as well as former governor Tommy Thompson. His camp told reporters at the launch of a statewide tour in Green Bay that internal polls showed Michels with a nine-point lead over former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch.
A Marquette Law poll last month found Kleefisch and Michels in a virtual tie with Rep. Tim Ramthun a distant third.
Michels has made election reform a big part of his campaign. Since he's pledged to sign bills banning private grants for election administrators and restricting the ability to put other voters' ballots in the mail, a 27 News reporter asked why Michels wouldn't give a clear answer on whether he'd sign a bill attempting to reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes.
"You know, I have to work with the legislature and see what these bills look like," Michels replied. "As a businessman, I just don't say, 'I'll do this or I'll do that.' It's always about the details. I need to see what bills are gonna look like."
A spokesman for Kleefisch referred questions to a quote Kleefisch gave the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in March, when she said there was "no clear path" to overturning the 2020 results.
Ramthun held a press conference Tuesday at the state capitol with conservative lawyer, attorney general candidate Karen Muellerand prominent election denier Jefferson Davis, who arranged a March meeting with Vos at the Capitol.
Ramthun called for legislative leaders to take up his resolution to take back the electoral votes.
"When the ballot drop boxes were used illegally, anything and all things that went into them made them null and void the moment they went into the box," Ramthun said.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Democrats slammed Michels for his indecisive answer on decertification; they said he should instead call for conservatives to move on.
"This should be the easiest question in the world," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said. "If you're asked whether you'll do something profoundly unconstitutional, impossible and illegal, you should say no."
Michels, though, remained firm when asked if his previous answers meant he wasn't taking a stance on whether he'd try to overturn the 2020 election.
"Need to see the details," he replied.