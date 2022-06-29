 Skip to main content
Neighbor finds unresponsive man, fire in Madison apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in the hospital after a neighbor found him unresponsive in an apartment building on Madison's far east side. 

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the man was found unresponsive in a common hallway on Ridgeway Avenue around 2:15 p.m. 

The neighbor that found the man also heard fire alarms in an apartment nearby, locating a fire on the stovetop. The neighbor put out the fire, called 911 and got the man outside where first responders took over care. 

Schuster said the mans condition is "not believed to be related to the fire" and he didn't have fire-related injuries. He was taken to a hospital but his condition is unknown

The fire damaged the stove, overhead vent and nearby walls. 

