Neighbors complain about smell from dead chicken composting site in Jefferson County

PALMYRA (WISN) -- It's been almost a month since nearly three million chickens were killed and buried after bird flu was discovered at a Jefferson County egg farm.
Neighbors are worried about the impact on their groundwater, and now, a new concern is rising: the smell.
Ed Deleon lives about a mile northeast of the site in Palmyra.
"It's a God-awful smell. It just smells like death, and it's constantly when that west wind blows straight to the east, ugh, I can't even stand it myself," he told WISN-TV.
Deleon says the smell is changing the way his family lives.
"If people were to come over, I'm going to tell them just don't come over here because you're not going to want to sit outside. You're not going to be able to breathe because it'll smell like, just like I said, it smells like death," he said.
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the smell could continue for almost another month as the birds are composting. But they say it's hard to tell because the weather can play a role.