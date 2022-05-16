Neighbors, firefighters weigh in on loss to Poynette family after house fire

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Neighbors watched as firefighters battled flames flooding out of a home on the 500 block of East Tomlinson Street Sunday night.
"I've never been this close to anything before and it was very scary," Marla, a neighbor said. "Everybody was talking outside and talking to the owners and being there for one another."
Fortunately, the owners were not hurt in the fire, but it did claim the lives of two family dogs. Neighbors said this is so sad.
"Knowing that they lost their pets, which are like babies to most people in the fire is even harder," Abby, a neighbor said.
"You don't wish that upon anyone so its just sad to walk by and see that happen to neighbors and people in your community," Brea, another neighbor added.
Poynette/Dekorra Fire Chief Cameron Radewan said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"Exactly how it started and why an explosion was mentioned--I can't really confirm or deny that," Radewan said.
So far, he said they have ruled out the fire being natural gas related.
"It could have been an appliance of some sort that malfunctioned, which is kind of what we are leaning towards," Radewan said.
All in all, Radewan said the fire was contained to the first floor. An exact cost of damage is still being determined.
"It could have been way, way worse and its good that they at least weren't home," Marla said.