Neighbors get look at potential plans for new building at 131 W. Wilson St. in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owners of 131 West Wilson Street in downtown Madison want to tear it down. It's been shut down several times because of structural issues. On Monday night, people who live near the site got a look at what the next building could look like.
During a virtual meeting of the Bassett Neighborhood, architect Kirk Keller of Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP showed a few drawings of the 14-story building being planned for the site. The pictures he showed do not represent the building's final design.
The plans include retail space for something about the size of a coffee shop, but nothing that would fit a restaurant the size of Paisan's, a longtime tenant at 131 W. Wilson.
Keller did not have any information on whether any of the current tenants would be moving into the new building. He said in any case, any of the existing tenants would have to find a temporary home, since demolition is expected to take seven to eight months and construction could take 14 to 15 months.
"The displacement of a business that probably needs to stay in business for two years, there's not a temporary solution for that on this site. This is an all encompassing piece of removing and rebuilding," Keller said.
The building's owner expects to apply for a demolition permit by May 16, so the city's Plan Commission can consider the application at its meeting June 27.