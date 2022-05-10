Neighbors, local leaders in Dane County call on city and county officials to reconsider landfill expansion

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Residents and leaders of the community surrounding the Yahara Hills Golf Course are calling on officials from the city and county to reconsider the sale of a portion of the golf course to make room for a landfill expansion.
The current landfill is located across Highway 12 from the golf course near the McFarland community. The current plan is for the city to sell the golf course to Dane County for an expansion of the current landfill — which is expected to reach its capacity by 2030.
Dan Parks and his wife Lynn Gilpin-Parks live about a mile from the current landfill and if the expansion moves forward, will be even closer.
"You know, you would think that the community closely affected would have a say in this," Parks said.
Parks says officials in charge of the expansion have left he and his wife in the dark. They're calling on officials to reconsider the sale so more time and research can be put into the project.
"There's just a lot of unknowns," Gilpin-Parks said. "And we want to know what those effects of those unknowns are going to be or at least information on how they plan on mitigating those things. And we've received none of that."
Other neighbors and leaders in the area agree.
Several McFarland school board members have signed onto a letter asking officials to push back their decision. They say a new school is scheduled to be built within a few hundred yards of where the landfill is set to be located and are worried about its potential impact on children's health and safety.
In the letter, members of their new coalition called "Neighbors for a Better Landfill" say:
"...It would be helpful if Dane County and City of Madison leaders would involve the McFarland School District in discussions prior to taking action on key parts of this plan, such as land purchases, planned use and other impacts that may impact the McFarland School District, which includes all territory of the Current and Proposed Dane County Landfills."
However, city leaders say they've communicated with the public multiple times through public interest meetings and have contacted more than 600 residences in the area about the project.
"We've really gone out of our way to try to include the community and engage with them as much as possible," Dane County Director of Waste and Renewables John Welch said. "We've actually done over seven and a half hours of presentation and answering questions, we've also had a tour at our current site for specifically for our neighbors, so they could come in and see what we're doing now and how that might relate to the future site."
Welch says they also have a website available for information on the project.
Charlie Romines is the city's leader on the project. He's pushing for the Yahara Hills Golf Course location because of the resources that will be available there.
"We are looking at beyond just the landfill," Romines said. "A sustainable business park, and then also composting operation. So this will be much more than just a landfill. And a lot of those extra programs aren't possible if Dane County were just to go 10 miles outside of the city, buy a farm field and start throwing trash into a big hole in the ground."
Romines reminds people that the land acquisition is just the first step in a long process. He doesn't expect the site to be fully-operational until at least 2030, due to multiple safety and public communication processes that still need to be completed.
As for the Parks, they won't stop fighting until they feel their voices are heard.
"We feel like this is being forced down our throats," Parks said. "We already bought the land. We already have proposals in there. I don't think we should have to move that."