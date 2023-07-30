Neo-Nazi group protests Watertown Pride in the Park

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- The Unity Project of Watertown is reflecting on what they call a scary and surreal moment. Saturday, a group of neo-Nazis called "The Blood Tribe" protested an LGBTQ+ pride event in the city.
"[It was] surreal to see it," Julie Janowak, one of the event's organizers, said. "They marched in waving swastika flags completely covered over... they had sunglasses on, you couldn't see their face. I think they had gloves on, long sleeves, long pants."
Watertown's Pride in the Park is no stranger to pushback. Last year, an opposing group in the town tried to have the event cancelled completely. When they couldn't, they protested.
"This year, there was a lot less of the local talk," Trent Kangas, President of Unity Project of Watertown, said. "They kind of realized that they couldn't stop it last year, so they weren't going to try this year."
Organizers say many of Saturday's original protestors were similar to those in 2022. Then, they heard chanting from the Blood Tribe.
"It was intimidating the way they were waving the flags around," Janowak said. "They had a big banner that said something about pedophiles and then they were just chanting: 'Blood, blood, blood.'"
Organizers say there was a mix of confusion, disbelief and fear as they saw swastika flags flying just on the other side of the fence.
"There was a building that separated us, we had a clear line of sight though, and I had to turn my back and realized I was trembling," Elizabeth Boxell said. "The individuals who were waving those flags and had those weapons, they don't have scruples, they're not thinking about us as people they're thinking about us as enemies targets inhumane."
Organizers say they're thankful to have a good relationship with the Watertown Police Department, which had officers there for protection.
They say the neo-Nazi group wasn't there for long, so after the initial shock and fear dissipated, they turned their attention back to pride.
"We experienced it, we were scared, but then that fear turned into this fierce love and acceptance," Boxell said. "Forget them. We're louder, we can be louder, we can be stronger."
Organizers say they're working with clergy and other kind of support staff for anyone who is struggling to work through Saturday's events. They'll be posting that information on their Facebook page.