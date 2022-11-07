Nestle recalls three batches Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs

(WKOW) — Nestle USA recalled some Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs due to the potential presence of soft plastic film.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported three batches of the cookie dough produced Aug. 1-3 and distributed at retailers across the county are being recalled.
The company has not reported any cases of illness or injury, and in the press release, "we took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue."
Individuals who bought Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs with batch codes 22135554RR, 22145554RR, or 22155554RR and the corresponding "Best By Dates" of 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, or 1/30/2023 should not consume the cookie dough and return it for a replacement or refund.
Nestle recently issued an unrelated recall on Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling.
For additional support, contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678.