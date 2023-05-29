'Never forget where it all came from': Fitchburg holds Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

FITCHBURG, Wisc. (WKOW) -- The community gathered in Fitchburg to honor and remember those who gave their lives to keep our freedoms free.
They came together at the Fitchburg Veterans Memorial in Gorman Wayside Park and reflected on the sacrifices of our nation's heroes.
"Family, friends and freedom. Never forget where it all came from," said Capt. Colin Kenny, who gave the keynote speech. "It came from sacrifice. The supreme sacrifice. Don't waste it. Don't waste any time you have on this Earth."
Capt. Kenny is an Active Guard Reserve Officer with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. In his poignant speech, he reflected on the many veterans who came before him, and the families they left behind.
"I was not just a soldier, sailor, airman, or marine," he said. "Remember also that I was a son, a brother, a father. I was a daughter, a sister, a mother. I was a person, like you, a real person with hopes and dreams for the future."
Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion Post 160 and the Oregon/Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 provided the military ceremony after Capt. Kenny's speech.