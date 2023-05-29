 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Never forget where it all came from': Fitchburg holds Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

Fitchburg Memorial Day Ceremony
Sara Maslar-Donar

FITCHBURG, Wisc. (WKOW) -- The community gathered in Fitchburg to honor and remember those who gave their lives to keep our freedoms free.

They came together at the Fitchburg Veterans Memorial in Gorman Wayside Park and reflected on the sacrifices of our nation's heroes. 

"Family, friends and freedom. Never forget where it all came from," said Capt. Colin Kenny, who gave the keynote speech. "It came from sacrifice. The supreme sacrifice. Don't waste it. Don't waste any time you have on this Earth."

Capt. Kenny is an Active Guard Reserve Officer with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. In his poignant speech, he reflected on the many veterans who came before him, and the families they left behind. 

"I was not just a soldier, sailor, airman, or marine," he said. "Remember also that I was a son, a brother, a father. I was a daughter, a sister, a mother. I was a person, like you, a real person with hopes and dreams for the future."

Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion Post 160 and the Oregon/Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 provided the military ceremony after Capt. Kenny's speech. 