'Never in human history has it been like this': Social media plays significant role in war overseas

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time, first-person perspectives of combat are being captured in real time by everyday Ukrainian citizens and shared on social media for the world to see.
“Never in human history has it been like this,” Don Stanley, a faculty associate at UW Madison who specializes in social media courses said.
According to Stanley, video from World War I and II wasn't live and didn't show what was happening in real time.
“What we had was extremely heavily edited film that was put out to support what was happening in the war,” Stanley said.
Stanley says that shifted during the Vietnam War.
“It started to change when media was able to go in the field with the troops,” Stanley said. “Having people like Dan Rather and CBS News on the ground totally impacted people in the United States not wanting to be in that war, and leading to all of those major protests.”
Today, anyone is able to share anything in real time—including Ukrainian citizens experiencing the war in their backyards. Stanley says that ability comes with great responsibility.
“It's very different, because it's not going through all of these levels of editorial process,” Stanley said.
One benefit of these raw pictures and videos, according to Stanley, is showing people the deadly cost of war.
“I think it gives a human dimension to what is happening,” Stanley said.
One downfall though is that Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok can be hubs for misinformation stemming from people looking to capitalize on the conflict.
“There are different strategies and tactics that people will use. Sometimes it's posting old information and claiming that it's more recent, or things like editing in photoshop, or video editors to make different things appear to be real,” Stanley said.
Because of this, Stanley said there are questions viewers should ask themselves when following the war in Ukraine.
“Are these pieces of content legitimate? Are they not legitimate? Are they old? Are they staged?” Stanley said.
Stanley said another downfall of anyone being able to share anything at all hours online is that studies show tuning into excessive amounts of news coverage of traumatic events, like 9/11, can bring up symptoms of PTSD in people.
“It's happening, and it's real. But, when is it going to be too much?” Stanley said. “It's important to try to keep yourself open to having conversations and discussing things and then finding resources that can help you if you're struggling.”
Overseas, Stanley said social media is also playing a huge role in how the war is perceived in both Russia and Ukraine.
“Putin is very good at manipulating messages. Very, very, very good at it,” Stanley said. “And then, you watch a video of that Russian tank that ran over that car with that old guy in it and it's like, I can't believe there's people in the world would do that.”
To prevent yourself from becoming overwhelmed by tragic circumstances you cannot control, Stanley recommends taking breaks from the 24/7 coverage.
And, to ensure you are getting facts instead of fiction, he recommends the seeking out trusted and reputable sources.
“Try to find reputable sources to see where the content is coming from, making sure that there's some type of filtering, that you can see--whether it's looking for a big news organization or trusted journalists,” Stanley said.