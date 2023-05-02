'Nevertheless, we continue to fight for our lives': Students rally for immigrant rights the same day Joint Finance Committee strips them from budget

MADISON (WKOW) – A massive rally for immigrants’ rights was held at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday.
It was led by high school and college students, who marched to the State Capitol chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translates to “yes, we can.”
“We’re doing things different. The new generations are doing it different,” a student speaker said.
The students’ biggest demand was driver's licenses for all.
“We deserve the life we came searching for,” another student speaker said.
Wisconsin used to allow those without citizenship to apply to test for a driver's license, but that changed in 2007 with the introduction of federal IDs, which are linked to immigration status.
Governor Tony Evers made the issue part of his 2023 budget proposal, but the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee removed it Tuesday.
“We come here for a better life, but instead we are punished with a life of many struggles and complications,” a student speaker said.
Students also called for in-state tuition for those who are undocumented, but the joint finance committee removed that too.
“Education for all – it's better for the whole society. It's better for the whole world,” said Nindik Figueredo with Voces De La Frontera, an organization dedicated to empowering immigrants.
Students said Tuesday’s rally was built on generations of sweat, tears and dreams.
“For far too long, people put us to the side and silenced us, told us to shut up and work or leave the country. I am here to tell you that we will not be silenced and that this is our country too,” another student speaker said.
Despite all odds, students said they will not stop fighting for the American Dream for not only themselves, but those before and after them.
“Not getting the same rights as others is a heartbreaking experience,” a student speaker said. “Nevertheless, we continue to fight for our lives.”
Anything the Joint Finance Committee proposes related to the State Budget will need approval from the legislature and Governor Evers.