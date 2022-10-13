New 15-story luxury apartments will soon replace troubled Paisan's building

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison skyline will soon be changing after the troubled 131 W. Wilson Street, former home to the Italian restaurant Paisan's, is torn down at the end of the year. A new 15-story apartment building will take its place.
Just days before demolition is set to begin, 27 News was granted special access to the old building one last time — an area now too dangerous to go in without a hardhat.
Water leaks through large open crevasses in the building's base and debris litters the floors throughout the building.
"It's just the poor construction back in that era," new building owner Terrence Wall said. "This is just like the building in Florida that collapsed."
Wall is President of T. Wall Enterprises, the company that as of this week, has purchased the property from its previous owners, EMI Management Inc.
Documents obtained by 27 News show that the building's previous owners repeatedly neglected and ignored warnings that the building was in dire need of repair — forcing its shutdown and reopening twice.
Wall says he's distancing himself and the new building from its troubled past.
"We're going to wipe the history clean, we're wiping the slate," Wall said. "It won't be 131. It'll be 133 W. Wilson, so the history on the internet won't be there. It'll be completely wiped clean. Because we don't want the history. We don't want to be associated with that history."
Wall says demolition of the current building will begin in November. Construction on a new, 15-story luxury apartment building called "The Moment," will soon take its place.
"The tagline is "live in the moment," and I thought that was very fitting for today's society," Wall said. "We're all living in the moment. Not a lot of people are planning ahead for the future.”
While plans are still in the works, Wall says the new building will house dozens of new apartments with rents ranging from $1000 to $5000 a month. There will also be a small cafe on ground floor.
Paisan's owners tell 27 News that they will not be tenants in the new building and are still unsure if they'll ever reopen again.
There's still no estimated date of completion, but Wall anticipates the new building will be completed within the next few years.