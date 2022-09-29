New AARP poll: Michels, Johnson leading with support from voters 50+

MADISON (WKOW) — A poll released Thursday found voters 50 and older are driving support for the Republican candidates in Wisconsin's high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.
The poll, commissioned by AARP Wisconsin, surveyed voters of all ages, although a disproportionately large share of the respondents were 50 and older.
In the governor's race, Republican challenger Tim Michels led Democratic Gov. Tony Evers 50 percent to 47 percent. In the U.S. Senate race, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson led Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes 51 percent to 46 percent.
The group, which advocates for older Americans, found support for the GOP candidates was stronger among those 50 and older.
Among voters 18-49 years old, Evers and Michels were tied at 49 percent. Johnson led Barnes 49 percent to 47 percent. With voters 50 and older, Michels led 51 percent to 46 percent, while Johnson led 52 percent to 45 percent.
Another set of significant divides were urban voters versus rural voters, setting the stage for suburban voters to potentially swing both races. The split between voters with and without college degrees was also stark.
Among voters with a college degree, Evers led Michels 62 percent to 37 percent. Barnes led Johnson 60 percent to 37 percent. With voters who didn't graduate college, Michels led Evers 59 percent to 38 percent, while Johnson led Barnes 60 percent to 37 percent.
Republicans will be encouraged to see Michels and Johnson both having support from nearly 20 percent from Black voters 50 and older, a bump from how Republican candidates typically perform with Black voters.
Meanwhile, Democrats can point to the role abortion rights might play in who comes out to vote. The groups who said they're most motivated to vote are college-educated women and suburban women 50 and older. 95% of both groups said they're extremely motivated to vote.
The poll also reflected an overall grumpy electorate. All four candidates had higher unfavorability ratings than favorable marks. 74 percent said the country is going in the wrong direction, while 84 percent said they believe members of Congress don't listen to them.
The general election is November 8. Voters can check their registration status, request an absentee ballot, or register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov, on in-person at their municipal clerk's office.