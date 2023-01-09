 Skip to main content
New abortion clinic opens in Rockford

  • Updated
Rockford abortion clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WKOW) -- Rockford's first abortion clinic in the city since 2012 opened Monday. 

WKOW's Rockford affiliate reports protesters were outside The Rockford Family Planning Center on opening day. 

A Wisconsin doctor bought two facilities in Rockford to turn into abortion clinics after a US Supreme Court decision struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022, making abortions illegal in Wisconsin unless a mother's life is at risk. 

The head of the new clinic told our Rockford affiliate it will begin by prescribing medication to medically induce abortions. 

